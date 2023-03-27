Himachal CM Sukhu celebrates 59th birthday

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 59th birthday with the girls of Balika Ashram at Tutikandi in Shimla on Sunday. A cultural programme was also organised by the girls to celebrate the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrates his 59th birthday, in Shimla on Sunday. (ANI)

Sukhu said that the state government had launched the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana for 6,000 orphans in the state and a scheme focusing on special children is also being formulated, which would be announced shortly. The scheme would be aiming at enhancing the capabilities of specially-abled children and helping them build their aspirations and livelihoods.

Earlier, a large number of people from different walks of life gathered at the chief minister’s official residence ‘Oakover’ to extend their wishes for his good health and long life. Chief minister’s wife Kamlesh Thakur, who is also the chairperson of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, was present on the occasion.

At the state secretariat, the chief minister honoured the kabaddi team of HP Secretariat Services Sports Control Board, who bagged the first position in the All-India Civil Services Kabaddi Championship held at Dehradun. He announced ₹1 lakh to the winning team. The celebrations continued with the chief minister participating in an awareness walk along with hundreds of volunteers, which started from the Secretariat and culminated at ‘Oakover’, which aimed at raising awareness about road safety.

Sukhu also attended a blood donation camp on The Ridge and a cultural programme at the Gaiety Theatre organised by the Synergistic Youth Social and Cultural Organisation. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that the government is going to enact stringent law to curb drug abuse besides taking steps to improve education in the state.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also extended her wishes via a tweet, while governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri conveyed their birthday greetings to the chief minister over the phone. HP Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, ministers, MLAs, chairmen and vice-chairmen of various boards and corporations, and senior civil and police officers were present on the occasion.

Sukhu also paid obeisance at Mata Tara Devi Temple and prayed for peace and prosperity in the state.

