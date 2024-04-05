Himachal CM Sukhu continues his diatribe against rebel MLAs, Jai Ram Thakur

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday continued with his diatribe against Congress rebels now Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP) and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur’s hunger for power has increased. (HT File)

Sukhu who was in Nadaun, his home constituency, said former Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma is the leader of the rebels and all the exploits of the six former MLAs who joined the BJP will come to light in the public court. Cases of those who have acquired disproportionate assets will also be opened.

The CM said Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur’s hunger for power has increased. “If they could not form the government based on votes, now they are trying to capture power based on currency notes. Jairam Thakur should keep in mind that the public has rejected the BJP. In other states, the BJP captured power with the help of currency notes and wanted to do the same in Himachal. But God is with us and he has allowed us to serve the public,” Sukhu said.

The CM said the public will never make the “sell-outs” win. Work worth ₹300 to 400 crore has been done in the assembly constituencies of rebel MLAs. SDM, BDO, tehsildar, executive engineer and SDO were appointed as per their wish, yet they were sold,” he said.

“Congress fought before and after independence. First, there was the fight to liberate the country, and later to put the country on its feet. Many Congress leaders and workers, including two Prime Ministers and a former chief minister, have sacrificed their lives for the country. The ideology of Congress is to take the country forward, he said, adding that a screening committee meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday to finalise the tickets for Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections. After that, the names will be sent to the Central Election Committee. The situation regarding tickets will be clear by evening.