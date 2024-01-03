close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM Sukhu launches portals for efficient governance

Himachal CM Sukhu launches portals for efficient governance

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 03, 2024 09:49 PM IST

These portals aim to revolutionise communication, decision-making and data management within the government. The chief minister said the report management portal is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards, and corporations.

In a significant move towards administrative reforms, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the nation’s first-ever report management portal and meeting management portal, developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) here on Wednesday.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the nation’s first-ever report management portal and meeting management portal, developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the nation’s first-ever report management portal and meeting management portal, developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) on Wednesday. (HT photo)

These portals aim to revolutionise communication, decision-making and data management within the government. The chief minister said the report management portal is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards, and corporations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said it provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and email capabilities, and automatically sends reminders and notifications to officers concerned. The flexibility of report management portal allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.

The meeting management portal collects clean, authentic data in a standardised format, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government functioning. He said the meeting portal serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, fostering communication from the secretariat to the field offices. It meticulously tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility. The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

The chief minister said both the portals will successfully tackle crucial communication, decision-making, and data management challenges within the government, representing a significant step towards modernised governance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out