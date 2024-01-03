Himachal CM Sukhu launches portals for efficient governance

In a significant move towards administrative reforms, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the nation’s first-ever report management portal and meeting management portal, developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) here on Wednesday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the nation’s first-ever report management portal and meeting management portal, developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance (DDTG) on Wednesday. (HT photo)

These portals aim to revolutionise communication, decision-making and data management within the government. The chief minister said the report management portal is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards, and corporations.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said it provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and email capabilities, and automatically sends reminders and notifications to officers concerned. The flexibility of report management portal allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.

The meeting management portal collects clean, authentic data in a standardised format, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in government functioning. He said the meeting portal serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, fostering communication from the secretariat to the field offices. It meticulously tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility. The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

The chief minister said both the portals will successfully tackle crucial communication, decision-making, and data management challenges within the government, representing a significant step towards modernised governance.