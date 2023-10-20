Himachal CM Sukhu lays stone of digital library in Bilaspur

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced sops worth ₹8 crore on his short visit to Bilaspur district today. He performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s first digital library to be built in road sector of Bilaspur, with an estimated outlay of ₹3 crore. Besides, he laid the foundation stone of Krishi Bhavan to be constructed at a cost of ₹5.18 crore in Dholra and directed to complete the construction work of these buildings within two years.

(HT File Photo)

The first digital library of its kind in the state will have books available in the form of digital documents to be accessed through the internet. More such digital libraries will be opened in 10 panchayats of different areas of Bilaspur district so that the readers of rural areas can derive benefits from it, he said. A contract has been signed with Himachal Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation for this work.

Talking to media at the sidelines of the function, the chief minister said that the recent disaster in Himachal Pradesh has caused huge damage and to help the disaster-affected people, the state government has issued a special relief package of ₹4,500 crore.

The state has sent claims of ₹12,000 crore related to the disaster to the Central government but hope of special relief package seems to be blur, he said.

“I have personally met the Prime Minister and the Home Minster, besides other leaders of Union government and have also raised the issue with the national BJP president. I have urged them all to release the funds as soon as possible as per the rules pertaining to the claims already sent,” said the chief minster.

