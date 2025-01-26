Menu Explore
Himachal CM Sukhu throws open paragliding centre-cum-hotel complex in Bir

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 26, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Constructed by the HP tourism development board under Swadesh Darshan Scheme to promote adventure tourism in the state, the facility was built at ₹9 crore

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-Hotel complex in Kangra district on Saturday.

Situated in the heart of Bir, the building consists of office rooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, dormitories, single bed rooms, dining hall and modern kitchen and the facility can accommodate tourist and trainees at the same time, a statement issued said.
Situated in the heart of Bir, the building consists of office rooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, dormitories, single bed rooms, dining hall and modern kitchen and the facility can accommodate tourist and trainees at the same time, a statement issued said. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Constructed by the HP tourism development board under Swadesh Darshan Scheme to promote adventure tourism in the state, the facility was built at 9 crore.

Situated in the heart of Bir, the building consists of office rooms, lecture halls, conference rooms, dormitories, single bed rooms, dining hall and modern kitchen and the facility can accommodate tourist and trainees at the same time, a statement issued said.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the Bir Paragliding Centre-cum-Hotel Complex will be jointly run by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and ABV Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali. “ABVIMAS will keep some part of the building to run paragliding courses and the rest of the complex will have hotel facilities for tourists visiting Bir-Billing,” he added.

Sukhu said the complex has vast potential to earn revenue for the state as it will be one of its kind in India, which will not only host tourists visiting the Kangra district but will also provide training to individuals opting to learn paragliding and flying.

The complex will offer various courses of Paragliding from basic and intermediate to advanced courses, per international standards. For optimum utilisation of this facility, alongside training activities, a full-scale hotel will be operationalised by HPTDC. The cost-effective accommodation and training to be provided by HPTDC and ABVIMAS will surely bring good revenue to the state.

