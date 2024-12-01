Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu bats for ‘3-G formula’ to raise awareness about HIV

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday vouched for a “3-G Formula” (“Get Aware, Get Tested and Get Victory over HIV”) to promote HIV awareness. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagging off a marathon to raise awareness about HIV on the World AIDS Day, from Oakover in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Presiding over the 37th World AIDS Day programme organised in Shimla on Sunday, observed under the theme “Take the Right Path”, the CM urged the youth to adopt the principle.

“Young people must be made aware of HIV so that they can encourage others in their communities to voluntarily undergo HIV testing. He calls to ensure greater youth participation in initiatives such as the Red Ribbon Clubs,” Sukhu said.

The CM also launched the “Car Bin” initiative to promote awareness about cleanliness. He said 4,000 taxis wouldbe equipped with the bins free of charge in the first phase, with plans to cover all 30,000 taxis in the state in a phased manner.