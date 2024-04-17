Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu says electorate will teach turncoats a lesson

Training guns at the Congress turncoats, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the people of Himachal will teach them a lesson. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressing media at Congress’ state head office in Shimla. (PTI)

CM Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri addressing a joint press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress party headquarters, said, “Electorate was determined to teach lessons to the disqualified MLA whom the BJP imported to their party. BJP is keen to gain power through money.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The CM said his government has not only implemented One Pension Scheme for 1.36 lakh employees but also made a provision of ₹680 crore for startups. He said that during the BJP rule, Himachal has reached 18th position in qualitative education and steps are being taken to further improve it.

Read Here: Himachal CM Sukhu continues his diatribe against rebel MLAs, Jai Ram Thakur

The CM said the government has sought permission from the Election Commission to give the amount of ₹1,500 to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Yojana. He said the Congress government started it from Spiti Valley last year and earlier this year it was started in Lahaul Valley. From April, five lakh women were to get their amount but BJP had approached the Election Commission.

Agnihotri said the state government will bring a law in the Assembly to give legal status to the Old Pension Scheme. Agnihotri at a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday, expressed apprehension that BJP will shut down OPS if it came to power.

Will highlight Modi govt’s failures: Pratibha

State congress president Pratibha Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about inflation, unemployment and corruption during the last Lok Sabha elections, but failed to address any of the issues. She assured of raising these issues if the party comes to power and urged the people to support Congress.