Himachal CM urges Centre to enhance share in hydro power projects

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union minister of power, new and renewable energy RK Singh to enhance the state’s share in the power projects that were commissioned 25 years back and have completed their loan repayments. “The state share must be enhanced from 12% to 15%,” he said during his meeting with the minster on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He apprised the Union minister of state’s 12,000 MW hydropower potential which was yet to be harnessed. “Hydropower development is the key engine to the economic growth of Himachal Pradesh as it makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life,” Sukhu said, adding that the state also has ample scope for setting up solar projects.

“The state government has now relaxed rules and procedures for the investors and deputy commissioners have been empowered to accord permission,” the CM said.

He also raised the issue of Luhri power project being executed by SJVNL and advocated for fresh agreement for enhancing the state’s share as the project is fully viable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhu said the Supreme Court has passed its verdict in favour of the HP government pertaining to payment of arrears and its share by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). “The BBMB should be directed to pay the arrears to the state government immediately,” Sukhu said, according to an official statement.

He said the Union minister has assured to set up a ‘green energy’ plant in HP’s Spiti area on the analogy of Leh. E-charging stations for electric vehicles will also be set up throughout the state for which the state government will provide land and power, he added.

Sukhu said the state is looking forward to generate green hydrogen. “The state will execute the power project on a revenue-sharing basis,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeks funds from Japan for green hydrogen in Himachal

CM Sukhu also met representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in New Delhi on Thursday and sought funding for state’s dairy sector, tunnel and green hydrogen. He asked JICA to share the detailed project reports so that a blueprint could be prepared.

The government, he said, has decided to make Himachal a ‘green energy state’ by 2025.

Chief representative of JICA, Saito Mitsunori, assured the CM that they will work out the projects in accordance with the aspirations of the state government.