Himachal CM urges PM Modi to ban apple imports from Turkey

ByPress Trust of India
May 19, 2025 04:44 PM IST

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take up demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 24 meeting in Delhi

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said he would write to the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on apple imports from Turkey.

The apple industry in Himachal Pradesh is estimated to be worth 4,500 crore. (HT file)

“Horticulturists have worked hard to make Himachal Pradesh an apple-growing state and growers feel disheartened when their produce does not fetch remunerative prices,” Sukhu told reporters in Shimla.

“For the past some time, apples imported from Turkey and America have hit apple growers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. I will write to the Union government and the PM to ban apple imports from Turkey,” Sukhu said.

“On May 24, the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of all chief ministers and I will personally speak to him in this regard,” he added.

Sukhu also said offices of all regulatory authorities such as those governing GST and real estate would be shifted out of Shimla to decongest the city. However, government departments will remain in the city, he added. Sukhu said women employees would be given the option to stay in Shimla and new employees appointed as well.

The previous BJP dispensation had constructed buildings at a huge cost that are lying vacant in Dharamshala and Mandi and those will be utilised, the chief minister said.

Welcoming tourists, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh was a peaceful and safe state and tourists were welcome to enjoy its natural beauty.

