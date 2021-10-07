Himachal Congress appoints team to manage bypolls

A day after announcing candidates for four byelections to one parliamentary and three assembly segments, the Congress on Wednesday appointed a 50-member team, including coordinators, observers and a control room team to manage the polls.

The Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segments will go to polls on October 30.

As per the notification issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri will coordinate between observers, while general secretary (organisation) Rajneesh Kimta will assist them.

Former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Asha Kumari and Sudhir Sharma, former speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, former state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu , MLAs, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Vikramaditya Singh and Vinay Kumar, former MLAs Kuldeep Pathania, Bambar Thakur, Sanjay Rattan and Ashray Sharma have been appointed as observers for Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The nine-member team of observers for the Fatehpur assembly segment include former minister GS Bali, former MPs Chander Kumar and Suresh Chandel, MLAs Rajinder Rana and Pawan Kajal, former MLA Kuldeep Kumar, former Dharamshala Mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi, Karan Pathania and Vishal Chambiyal.

Former MP Viplove Thakur, MLAs Harshvardhan Chauhan, Anirudh Singh and Mohan Lal Brakta, former MLA Sohan Lal and Suresh Kumar and Manish Thakur will observe the election of Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment.

Former Ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Harsh Mahajan and Ram Lal Thakur, MLAs Lakhwinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Satpal Raizada, former MLAs Rajesh Dharmani and Ram Kumar and Vinod Sultanpuri, Ajay Solanki and Amit Nanda have been appointed as observers for Arki Assembly segment.

The control room team will be headed by state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathnaia. Maheshwar Chauhan, Harikrishna Himral, Deepak Sharma, Yashpal Tanaik, Sushant Kapret and Baldev Thakur are other members in the control team.