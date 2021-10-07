Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Congress appoints team to manage bypolls
chandigarh news

Himachal Congress appoints team to manage bypolls

Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:27 AM IST
The Himachal Congress has announced its candidates for the four bypolls. (Representative Image/HT File)
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

A day after announcing candidates for four byelections to one parliamentary and three assembly segments, the Congress on Wednesday appointed a 50-member team, including coordinators, observers and a control room team to manage the polls.

The Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segments will go to polls on October 30.

As per the notification issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri will coordinate between observers, while general secretary (organisation) Rajneesh Kimta will assist them.

Former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Asha Kumari and Sudhir Sharma, former speaker Gangu Ram Musafir, former state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu , MLAs, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal Vikramaditya Singh and Vinay Kumar, former MLAs Kuldeep Pathania, Bambar Thakur, Sanjay Rattan and Ashray Sharma have been appointed as observers for Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The nine-member team of observers for the Fatehpur assembly segment include former minister GS Bali, former MPs Chander Kumar and Suresh Chandel, MLAs Rajinder Rana and Pawan Kajal, former MLA Kuldeep Kumar, former Dharamshala Mayor Devinder Singh Jaggi, Karan Pathania and Vishal Chambiyal.

RELATED STORIES

Former MP Viplove Thakur, MLAs Harshvardhan Chauhan, Anirudh Singh and Mohan Lal Brakta, former MLA Sohan Lal and Suresh Kumar and Manish Thakur will observe the election of Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment.

Former Ministers Dhani Ram Shandil, Harsh Mahajan and Ram Lal Thakur, MLAs Lakhwinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Satpal Raizada, former MLAs Rajesh Dharmani and Ram Kumar and Vinod Sultanpuri, Ajay Solanki and Amit Nanda have been appointed as observers for Arki Assembly segment.

The control room team will be headed by state general secretary Kewal Singh Pathnaia. Maheshwar Chauhan, Harikrishna Himral, Deepak Sharma, Yashpal Tanaik, Sushant Kapret and Baldev Thakur are other members in the control team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mandi bypoll: Developmental work by Virbhadra to be poll plank, says Pratibha Singh

Congress protests against election commission outside Chandigarh DC office

Chandigarh toilet scam: Non-bailable warrants issued against two accused

Mohali police nab drug peddler with 260gm heroin
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP