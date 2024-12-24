Himachal: Congress, BJP accuse each other of insulting Ambedkar

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blame each other of insulting B R Ambedkar. The Congress submitted a memo to deputy commissioners (DC) in different districts seeking removal of home minister Amit Shah, while the BJP demanded apology from the Congress and Gandhi family. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur demanded that the way Nehru and the Congress leaders misbehaved and insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Congress should apologize unconditionally and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi should stop this drama. (HT file photo for representation)

In response to the call of All India Congress Committee, in all districts of the state, the Congress party submitted a memorandum for President of India through the DCs, demanding the removal of Union home minister Amit Shah from the post on Tuesday.

In Shimla, the state Congress committee, marched from Ambedkar Chowk located at Chaura Maidan to the Shimla DC office, raising strong slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and Shah and submitted the memorandum.

During the demonstration, Congress leaders and workers in Dharamshala burned an effigy of Amit Shah and raised slogans. Shantanu Chauhan, the observer for the Chamba-Kangra parliamentary region, said Amit Shah’s alleged remarks in the House were not only an insult to Baba Saheb Ambedkar but also to the Constitution of India. He demanded that Amit Shah take moral responsibility for his statements and resign from his position immediately.

Congress in its memorandum said the home minister of the country has used the Parliament to criticise the Constitution maker BR Ambedkar and insulted him in Parliament by using derogatory language against him, which the Congress strongly condemns. “Neither the home minister has apologised to the people of the country on this issue nor has the BJP taken any action against him,” the party added. The Congress alleged that the BJP is deliberately working under a conspiracy to insult the Dalit and weaker sections of the country by tampering with the Constitution of the country and insulting the Constitution maker.

Congress and Gandhi family should apologise: BJP

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in a statement on Tuesday, said, “Insulting Baba Saheb has been the policy and legacy of Congress party, Gandhi-Nehru family. Congress leaders did not leave any opportunity to insult Baba Saheb even before independence and after independence. They stopped him from winning the election, made malicious attempts to remove him from the cabinet”.

“Congress party which always insulted, mocked and shamed Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, is today pretending to demand rights in his name. Congress should apologize unconditionally to the whole country for the insult done to Baba Saheb Ambedkar by its leaders and Pandit Nehru,” said Thakur.

The Leader of Opposition demanded that the way Nehru and the Congress leaders misbehaved and insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Congress should apologize unconditionally and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi should stop this drama.