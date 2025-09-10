Himachal: Congress MLA on hunger strike over NH 3 ‘construction negligence’

Alleging negligence in the construction of National Highway-3 (Mandi-Jalandhar national highway) leading to damage to houses and demanding adequate compensation, Congress MLA Chander Shekhar Thakur of Dharampur began his fast unto death on Monday night at Awahdevi chowk in Mandi district. The Dharampur assembly segment falls under Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, home to former Union minister Anurag Thakur. (File)

Alleging irregularities in the construction of the NH 3, the Congress MLA from Dharmapur said, “Villages are in danger, no one is listening. There is no accountability.”

Chander Shekhar demanded intervention of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu alleging, “Snail-paced progress of the highway which has led to suffering of the people for the last four years. The local panchayats here have to bear the brunt of this for the last 4 years. Most of the houses have developed cracks.”

“Till the project director of this route and all his staff are not removed from here, I am is not going to leave the protest now,” said the MLA while pointing out that 400 families of his constituency are bearing the brunt of the irregularities being made by the company and the MoRTH officials in the work of widening the highway.

“Looking at the condition of the roads I tried talking to the company entrusted with construction of highway and MoRTH officials but as no meaningful answer came from them so a decision had to be taken to sit on a dharna,” said Chander Shekhar while announcing to run his constituency office from the protest site.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, said, “I had spoken to him and assured to take up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).”

“People whose houses and land are being affected must be given proper compensation. This is a serious matter. It is the constitutional and democratic right of an elected MLA to raise the concerns of his people. I have also spoken to the deputy commissioner, the NHAI project director, and the superintendent of police. The issue must be resolved, and we stand with the affected people,” he said.