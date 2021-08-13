Himachal Congress MLAs boycott assembly, demand Speaker’s removal

The opposition Congress boycotted the proceedings on the last day of the Himachal Pradesh assembly’s monsoon session on Friday and staged a walkout, seeking the removal of Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar for showing allegiance to the RSS ideology.

The Congress members walked out after leaving a copy of the resolution with the Vidhan Sabha secretary soon after the House assembled for the day.

Row over RSS ideology

The controversy began on Tuesday when Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi made a remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, triggering pandemonium in the House. The following day when the opposition members wanted to raise the issue, Parmar said the statement against the ideology was unwarranted. He said: “The President, Prime Minister, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and he himself were associated with this ideology. Should I leave this ideology for the opposition?” He said he was in the chair to deliver justice and will do so.

On Friday, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said all 19 members of the Congress legislature party had given the notice of resolution under Article 179(c) of the Constitution and Rule 274 (1) of the rule of procedure and conduct of business which provides for the removal of the Speaker.

“Parmar has failed to uphold the dignity of the House and his office by refusing discussion on notices given by the opposition on important issues pertaining to the masses. His conduct casts a doubt on his integrity and neutrality and goes against the spirit of the Constitution,” he said.

He alleged that the Speaker was not being impartial in dealing with the notices of the opposition members. “We, the opposition members have, therefore, no faith in the office of the present Speaker,” he said, demanding his removal.

Notice deserves to be rejected: Minister

State parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the Congress resolution and said that such a notice could only be given under rule 274 of the Vidhan Sabha. “The notice deserves to be rejected as there is no provision in the rules. Such a resolution was brought to gain political mileage, it is against the tradition of the House,” Bhardwaj said.

CPM legislator Rakesh Singha said the House should adopt the middle path. “I have all respect for your chair but what happened in the House was not in good taste,” said Singha but he did not support the resolution brought by Bhardwaj.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress ddid not have adequate numbers to support the resolution. According to the rules, such a resolution can only be brought 14 days after the notice.