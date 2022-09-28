Himachal Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

In a jolt to the Congress in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, its working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP on Wednesday and claimed the opposition party had become “vision-less, directionless and leaderless”.

A former state government minister and aide of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last year, Mahajan lashed out at the Congress leadership in the state, saying “it is very much ruled by maa-beta (mother-son) like in Delhi.”

Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh is the state Congress president at present and their son Vikramaditya Singh is the Shimla Rural MLA.

“Nothing has been left in the Congress after the death of the former chief minister,” Mahajan told reporters.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Union minister Piyush Goyal.

Mahajan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for providing a “strong government”.

Goyal said the BJP will script history in the hill state by retaining power following the elections to be held later this year.

Mahajan had been with the Congress for more than four decades.

Welcoming Mahajan, Goyal said he held important positions in the Congress and has maintained a clean image.