Himachal cop caught taking bribe tries to run over vigilance sleuths

A Himachal Pradesh police officer allegedly attempted to run over a team of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, who caught him red-handed while accepting bribe, in Nadaun of Hamirpur district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Rana, the station house officer (SHO) of Nadaun police station. He sped away in his car after the incident, even as the vigilance team had a narrow escape. Though the private car has now been recovered, the accused continues to be on the run. Superintendent of police (SP, vigilance), north range, Rahul Nath said the accused cop had demanded ₹25,000 bribe from a person in lieu of allowing him to take some cattle to Pathankot, Punjab.

The aggrieved person then approached the vigilance bureau and also alleged that the SHO in question had threatened to implicate him in a false case if his demand for money is not met.

After receiving the complaint, a team from bureau’s Hamirpur police station laid a trap. The complainant was directed to ask the accused to come to an agreed place to receive the money. Rana arrived in his private car and accepted the bribe. However, when he came to know about the presence of vigilance sleuths, Rana took off in his car in a clear attempt to run over them.

He has booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.