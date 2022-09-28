Himachal cop held with 1.5 kg charas in Karnal

: A constable from Himachal Pradesh has been arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg charas.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Mandi district. He is working as a constable with the Himachal Pradesh police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police, the accused was arrested from near Arja Heri village in the district on September 25 following a tip-off. Police recovered 1.5 kg charas from his car.

Kumar said that during investigation, the accused revealed that he had to supply this consignment to a person in Nilokheri and had been paid ₹ 20,000 for the job.

He said that the accused came here in uniform so that nobody could suspect him.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Butana police station and the accused has been sent to judicial custody, Kumar said.