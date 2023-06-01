Himachal: Cow sanctuary to be set up in Fatehpur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated development projects worth ₹43.34 crore in Fatehpur constituency on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurates 51.85 meter-long double lane bridge over Sakri Khud on Dadwala- Sakri road, in Kangra. (ANI)

The chief minister also announced to upgrade the Rehan police post to a police station, opening of indoor stadium with a swimming pool at Fatehpur. He also announced ₹5 crore for the construction of a state-of-art cow sanctuary to be developed in 300 kanal of land in Fatehpur. He said after November 2023, bus stand construction work would be started in Fatehpur.

Sukhu announced to open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School in Fatehpur, subject to the availability of land. He said Kangra district would be developed as the tourism capital of the state and the Pong Dam area has also been included in the plan.

Talking about strengthening the rural economy through milk production, the chief minister said a world-class milk plant worth ₹250 crore would come up at Dhagwar in Kangra. He said the government has also decided to provide subsidies to youths for purchasing e-taxis.

Earlier, on reaching Fatehpur, the chief minister was given a rousing reception by Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, a local Congress leader, and a massive road show was also taken out to welcome him.

The CM inaugurated 51.85 metre-long double-lane bridge over Sakri Khud on Dadwala-Sakri road constructed at the cost of ₹2.98 crore. The bridge will facilitate people of Rehan, Sakri, Chhatar Khas, Chhatar Jogian, Golwan, Batrahan, Chamoli, Panjror and Bari villages, thereby benefiting population of about 8,500 people of the area.

He also dedicated two functional household tap connection (FHTC) schemes to residents of 26 panchayats under Fatehpur tehsil. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, ₹40.35 crore have been spent on the completion of these schemes. At least 290 habitations with a population of over 61,000 have been covered under the schemes.

The Fatehpur MLA demanded a survey for the development of an industrial area and a milk chilling plant, keeping in view ample milk production in the area.

Despite a debt of ₹75,000 crore on the state during the tenure of the previous government, sustained efforts will bring a change to minimise the deficit, said the chief minister. The state government is committed to increasing the resources of revenue and significant decisions have already been taken to achieve this goal, he said while addressing a public meeting in Fatehpur.

Terming the hydroelectric potential in the state as a boon for economic stability, the chief minister said the issue had been raised before the Union government. He said Himachal Pradesh demanded an increase in royalty share up to 30 to 50% from hydropower projects which are free from debt.

