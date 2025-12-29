Himachal doctors call off strike after CM’s assurance

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday withdrew their indefinite strike after the assurance from the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Sunday withdrew their indefinite strike after the assurance from the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT Photo)

The doctors went on an indefinite strike from Saturday, against the termination of a resident doctor who entered into a brawl with a patient in the IGMC, affecting the health services. Their protest was also supported by resident doctor associations in other medical colleges of the state. Other associations, including the Himachal Medical Officers’ Association (HMOA) had also extended support to the RDA, IGMC.

The protest of doctors came after the termination of Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident in the department of pulmonary medicine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, who was dismissed after a video showing him in a physical altercation with a patient went viral. The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Narula and 36-year-old Arjun Pawar from Chopal.

However, on Sunday, they said that CM Sukhu has assured them of conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter and revocation of the termination of the doctor. “As per assurance from the CM on Sunday to the RDA of the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, regarding initiation of detailed enquiry into the said matter and further assurance to revoke termination of Dr Raghav Narula, the RDA hereby withdraws indefinite strike with immediate effect in larger public interest ,” RDA said in its statement.

“The RDA will be vested completely into the said probe till the termination orders are not revoked with further plan of action meeting on January 3,” the statement said.

Earlier during the day, Sukhu urged the doctors to call off their indefinite strike and join duties, saying he would discuss the matter with senior officers of the IGMC. Sukhu, who returned to Shimla on Sunday after attending the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi, told the media, “After meeting me on Friday, I told them that the matter would be re-inquired into and that there was no need to go on an indefinite strike. When I assured them that the matter would be re-inquired into, they should have trusted me.”

“I request them to join duties from Monday. I will discuss the matter with senior officers of the IGMC. I want to tell the doctors that their protection is our duty,” he added.