Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora

Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.

The police have arrested the main accused identified as Ghanshyam, 24, also a resident of victims’ village.

Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said the chief of Dah-Kulara panchayat informed them that two labourers living in the village were murdered by some unknown person after which, a team from police station of Indora rushed to the spot.

The police detained the accused on the basis of suspicion, who later confessed to his crime. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had some dispute with the victims and they had a heated exchange about it a few days ago.

The accused bought a machete from Pathankot and hid it in the room. Late on Wednesday, he consumed alcohol and attacked Anil, killing him on the spot, while Vinod had gone to meet his sister who lives nearby.

The accused covered victim’s body with a blanket to made it appear as if he was sleeping and waited for Vinod, who returned after some time, unaware that his brother was already dead, the police said. The accused then attacked him while he was busy on his mobile phone.

The accused also tried to mislead the police by putting the blame on others. He also wanted to kill the victims’ sister and brother-in-law, the police said.

The SP said that the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and further investigations are on. A team of forensic experts also visited the spot to gather the evidences while bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.

Youth shot dead in Kullu

A 21-year-old youth was shot dead at Barshaini village in Parvati valley of Kullu district.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a local. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said the incident took place around midnight. Yogesh and his three friends were on their way to Pulga. They stopped near Barshaini where some unknown person fired a shot, which broke their car windshield. The bullet hit the victim in his neck, killing him on the spot.

The police are interrogating his friends. A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered.