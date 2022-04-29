Himachal: Double murder shocks Kangra’s Indora
Panic gripped the Dah Kulara area of Indora subdivision on Thursday morning after two brothers were found murdered in their shanty with their throats slit with a sharp-edged weapon.
The deceased have been identified as Anil Kumar, 18, and Vinod Kumar, 21. The victims were migrant labourers belonging to Sangra village of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh and lived in a rented accommodation.
The police have arrested the main accused identified as Ghanshyam, 24, also a resident of victims’ village.
Kangra superintendent of police Khushal Chand Sharma said the chief of Dah-Kulara panchayat informed them that two labourers living in the village were murdered by some unknown person after which, a team from police station of Indora rushed to the spot.
The police detained the accused on the basis of suspicion, who later confessed to his crime. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had some dispute with the victims and they had a heated exchange about it a few days ago.
The accused bought a machete from Pathankot and hid it in the room. Late on Wednesday, he consumed alcohol and attacked Anil, killing him on the spot, while Vinod had gone to meet his sister who lives nearby.
The accused covered victim’s body with a blanket to made it appear as if he was sleeping and waited for Vinod, who returned after some time, unaware that his brother was already dead, the police said. The accused then attacked him while he was busy on his mobile phone.
The accused also tried to mislead the police by putting the blame on others. He also wanted to kill the victims’ sister and brother-in-law, the police said.
The SP said that the accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and further investigations are on. A team of forensic experts also visited the spot to gather the evidences while bodies of the victims have been sent for autopsy.
Youth shot dead in Kullu
A 21-year-old youth was shot dead at Barshaini village in Parvati valley of Kullu district.
The deceased has been identified as Yogesh, a local. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said the incident took place around midnight. Yogesh and his three friends were on their way to Pulga. They stopped near Barshaini where some unknown person fired a shot, which broke their car windshield. The bullet hit the victim in his neck, killing him on the spot.
The police are interrogating his friends. A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered.
-
Himachal: 3-year-old boy killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Chamba
A three-year-old boy was killed and 10 others injured when the Bolero vehicle ferrying them rolled down a gorge at Sangera in Saho area near Chamba on Thursday. Among the injured, nine are schoolchildren and one is the driver of the vehicle. Three students and the driver, who were seriously injured, have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda. Others have been admitted to Chamba Medical College and Hospital.
-
Ludhiana | 8 days after leaving for Canada, 19-yr-old booked for ‘assault’
A 19-year-old student has been booked for assault and snatching, despite the accused being in Canada at the time of the incident. The teenager's family has raised the issue with senior police officers. The complainant, Baljinder Singh of Jattpura village, is already facing trial for hurting religious sentiments and assault on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Mandi Ahmedgarh, the father of the accused, a co-accused in the case.
-
Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday. The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
-
SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex. A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
-
Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long. These 'non-resident Indians' have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims' accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics