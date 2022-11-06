Himachal elections | Congres manifesto promises jobs, free power

The opposition Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly, promising to curb unemployment, inflation and fulfil all the aspirations of employees, women and youth.

In a 51-page manifesto titled “Himachal Himachaliyat aur Hum,” the Congress has made a slew of promises to the people of the state including already announced one lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting after assuming office, free electricity up to 300 units, restoration of OPS and ₹680 crore start-up fund.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, All India Congress Committee in-charge Rajiv Shukla, Congress state chief Pratibha Singh, party’s campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, AICC’s media in-charge Alka Lamba, Solan MLA and chairman of the manifestoes committee Dhaniram Shandil was also present.

Shandil said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the lives of people difficult.” People of the state voted for BJP but they are feeling cheated now” said he.

Shandil also said that this is not just a manifesto but a document created according to the history and culture of Himachal Pradesh. “The Congress will continue to fulfil its promises. We only need the public’s support and trust,” Shandil added. Congress has promised for setting up a commission for the fruit vegetable growers and the farmers which would also give representation to farmers. Congress further promised to fix the minimum support price for different categories of fruit. Congress will formulate a policy for the cold storage of fruits and vegetables in the state.

To safeguard the farmers from getting exploited in the market, Congress promised a policy for promoting the universal packing of fruits in Himachal.

The manifestoes also focus on the farm sector and dairy farming in Himachal. It says that the government would purchase at least 10 litres of milk from the farmers which would lessen the problem of stray cattle also Further the government would purchase cow dung from the farmers at ₹2 per kilogram and would further set up facilities in each panchayat for turning it into vermicompost.

Congress promised to create one lakh jobs at its first cabinet meeting for youth in the state. It promised to fill up all the functional posts within three months. “All the transfers made on political considerations during the past five years will be cancelled, “said the manifesto

Manifesto emphasized promoting, tourist, rural tourism adventure sports and religious tourism. For it, the government will formulate policy. Congress had accentuated the construction of 5000 kilometres of new roads in Himachal. Further, the government will purchase 32-seater buses ramping up the public transport system. It also focuses on setting up food processing units in each district.

A special food park will be set up for promoting tomatoes, and mushrooms in Solan. The minimum wage will be increased to ₹500. To set up more parking places in the urban areas to ease traffic problems

To tackle the rising inflation in the country, the manifesto promises to restore the old pension scheme while it promised ₹1500 monthly for women between the ages of 18 to 60. The government will set up a youth commission for the promotion of sports and the construction of stadiums in each district. It will set up a committee to consider the demands of 1.65 pensioners in the state

To tackle the rising drug menace in the state government will set up anti- drug abuse enforcement authority. The drug rehabilitation centres will be set up in each district

List of grantees

Old pension scheme will be revived

Employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth

Himachal’s women will receive a compensation of ₹1,500 per month

300 units of free electricity in Himachal Pradesh

A start-up fund of ₹680 crore for the youth

Four English medium schools in every legislative assembly region of Himachal

Free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics

Cow dung cakes will be purchased at ₹2 per kilogram

