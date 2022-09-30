Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal elections: Elderly voters to be honoured tomorrow

Himachal elections: Elderly voters to be honoured tomorrow

Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:02 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh has 1,22,093 voters above 80 years and 1,190 of them are above 100 years; Sullah assembly constituency in Kangra district has 2,936 elderly voters, while Fatehpur constituency has 72 centenarian voters, the highest in the state

At 106 years, independent India’s first voter, Shyam Saran Negi of Kinnaur district, is an inspiration as he is still contributing to the poll process and inspiring the masses to celebrate the festival of democracy. (HT file photo)
ByGaurav Bisht

The Himachal Pradesh election department will be celebrating International Day of Elderly Persons on October 1 by felicitating super senior and centenarian voters at the district level on Saturday.

“We will be honouring super senior (those above 80 years) and centenarian voters of the state who have been witness to changing times, right from the time of ballot papers till the evolution of the new technology (EVMs) and who have inspired generations, making them understand the value of every single vote,” Himachal Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Friday.

The senior voters will be given citations from the Election Commission for taking active part in the democratic process.

According to the draft electoral rolls, the state has 1,22,093 voters who above the age of 80 years and 1,190 of them are above 100 years.

Sullah assembly constituency in Kangra district has 2,936 elderly voters, while Fatehpur constituency has 72 centenarian voters, the highest in the state.

Vote from home for elderly

Garg said the elderly have been the true pillars and played a pivotal role in strengthening democracy. He said the Election Commission has decided to facilitate voting by elderly voters in every district by introducing vote from home besides special initiatives at polling stations. Postal ballots will be allowed for those aged above 80 after filling Form 12 D if they are unable to go to the polling stations.

“The aim is to involve more senior citizens in the voting process as they have a lifetime of experience. They comprise a generation that has survived many ups and downs,” Garg said.

At 106, Negi an inspiration

He said it’s a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh as the first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi, 106, is still contributing to the poll process and inspiring the masses to celebrate the festival of democracy.

Negi first exercised his franchise in 1951. More than 71 years on, he doesn’t miss any election. Born on July 1, 1917, Negi was a teacher in a government school and was drafted for poll duty in the first election.

    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Sign out