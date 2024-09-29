Himachal employees to get salaries on October 1

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday said that after a review of the cash flow in the state treasury by the finance department, it has been decided that salaries for the month of September would be disbursed on October 1 and pensions would be paid on October 9. According to the state government, it is actively working to minimise the gap between receipts and expenditures to ensure timely borrowing, thereby reducing the interest burden on state loans.

A spokesperson of the state government said the salaries for the month of August were released on September 5 and pensions on September 10, reflecting the government's commitment to utilising financial resources judiciously.

The spokesperson further said the chief minister had clarified in the assembly on September 4 that the decision on releasing salaries for September would be made on September 28th or 29th after reviewing the state’s financial condition as many employees, who have taken loans from the banks, have EMIs scheduled for the first day of the month.