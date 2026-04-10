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Himachal: Expect more showers till April 12

According to the Shimla office of the India Meteorological Department, dry weather is likely to prevail from April 13 to 15; a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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The wet spell continued across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with snowfall in the higher reaches and rainfall reported from several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast light rain and snowfall in parts of the state till April 12. Thereafter, dry weather is likely to prevail from April 13 to 15.

Tourist enjoy adventure activities at the North Portal of Atal Tunnel In Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Notably, a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15. During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snowfall were recorded at most places. Khadrala received the highest snowfall at 5 cm, followed by Gondhla (2 cm) and Keylong (1 cm). Bilaspur’s RL BBMB recorded the highest rainfall at 5 cm.

Other areas that received significant rainfall include Naina Devi, Chaupal, Gohar, Nichar, Kataula, Jogindarnagar and Nalagarh (3 cm each); Dharamshala, Rohru, Manali and Aghar (2 cm each); and Sundarnagar, Sujanpur Tira, Shimla, Nahan and Paonta Sahib (1 cm each).

In Kullu district, an under-construction building near Jawahar Navodaya School, Bandrol, was badly damaged in a massive landslide while some other houses and a hotel in the vicinity were endangered and evacuated, officials said.

 
western disturbance himachal pradesh snowfall india meteorological department rainfall
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Expect more showers till April 12
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Expect more showers till April 12
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