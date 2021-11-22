Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Himachal farmers demand adequate fertiliser supply

Himachal farmers’ body has expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers in the state and urged the government to take steps for adequate fertiliser supply
Himachal farmers have demanded adequate fertiliser supply from the state government saying this time of the year is crucial as it is rabi crop sowing season. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS), Himachal Pradesh, has expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers in the state and urged the government to take steps to make fertilisers available in every district of the state according to the demand of farmers.

It also demanded to roll back the hike in the prices of fertilisers.

Shimla former mayor and KSS convener Sanjay Chauhan said there was an acute shortage of fertiliser especially DAP and NPK in all districts of the state.

He said the government had miserably failed to provide fertiliser in the state.

“If the supply has been sent in some areas, it is not more than 100-150 bags whereas the demand is for thousands of bags in every block,” said Chauhan.

He said this time of the year is crucial as it is the sowing season of rabi crops and also fertilising apple trees.

He alleged that the government had abolished subsidies and other assistance given in the agriculture and horticulture sectors by implementing pro-corporate, open market and open trade policies and farmers have been rendered helpless and were being exploited by big corporates.

He alleged that farmers were being forced to buy expensive fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides and other input material from the open market.

The input cost is increasing gradually while the farmers are not getting the remunerable prices for their produce.

The KSS urged the government to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers to the farmers and gardeners in every block across the state and also restore subsidy on fertilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides and other input material through the departments of agriculture and horticulture.

