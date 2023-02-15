Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Fire destroys timber depot, multi-storeyed building Shimla’s Kumarsain

Himachal: Fire destroys timber depot, multi-storeyed building Shimla's Kumarsain

Published on Feb 15, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Though there was no casualty, the blaze destroyed the stock of timber at the depot and spread to the adjoining multi-storeyed building

A fire tender trying to douse the fire that broke out in a timber depot and spread to the adjoining multi-storeyed building at Bithal village in the Kumarsain sub division of Shimla district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A fire broke out in the timber depot at Bithal in the Kumarsain sub division, 90km from Shimla, on Wednesday morning.

Though there was no casualty, the blaze destroyed the stock of timber and spread to the adjoining multi-storeyed building, the State Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Fire tenders were rushed from Kumarsain and Rampur to control the fire that was first noticed around 5.30am.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force were deputed to douse the flames. They joined the 15 Himachal Pradesh Police personnel engaged in the firefighting operation.

“So far no loss of human life has been reported and efforts are still on to bring the fire under control,” said Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi.

Local residents and passers-by on the highway assisted the firefighters.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
