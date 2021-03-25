Himachal first in country in TB elimination campaign

Himachal Pradesh has achieved the first rank in the country among states with a population of more than 50 lakh, in the tuberculosis elimination programme.

State health secretary Amitabh Awasthi said in Shimla on Thursday that according to the sustainable development goals, it is aimed to wipe out tuberculosis by 2030.

“But the nation is committed to ending TB by 2025 and Himachal Pradesh has set itself a goal ahead of the national deadline,” he said.

Five districts of HP shortlisted for efforts

The national-level programme was organised at Ambedkar Bhawan, Delhi. This year, the Government of India started sub national certification of states and districts for the elimination of TB and five districts from Himachal Pradesh, namely Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur had applied.

This survey was conducted in February and the results were compiled and declared on the occasion of World TB day on Wednesday. The Government of India also ranks the states in terms of interventions under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

The award was conferred in Delhi by Union minister for health and family welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan and the minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwani Choubey.

The award was received on behalf of Himachal Pradesh by Dr Nipun Jindal, mission director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, and Dr Gopal Beri, state TB officer.

Lahaul and Spiti district wins silver medal

Lahaul and Spiti district earned the silver medal for efforts and Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Una and Kangra got the bronze medal, Awasthi said.

The state has taken several steps to eliminate TB earlier such as the expansion of the diagnostic net, frontline response, treatment adherence, community participation and commitment of stakeholders, he said.

Awasthi said the implementation has been strengthened and supplemented by the state’s Mukhya Mantri Kshay Rog Nivaran Yojana, which includes budgetary provisions.