Himachal: Five migrant workers run over, killed in Solan on Chandigarh-Shimla highway

Five migrant labourers were killed and four injured when a speeding Toyota Innova ran over them near Dharampur in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway on Tuesday morning.

Parwanoo deputy superintendent of police Pranav Chauhan said four labourers were seriously injured in the accident. Three of them were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The Innova driver, identified as Rajesh, was arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The deceased were identified as Guddu Yadav, Raja Verma and Nippu Nishad from Champaran district of Bihar and Moti Lal Yadav and Sunny Deval from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The DSP said that the victims were on their way to work when the vehicle, going from Solan to Parwanoo, ran over them around 9.30am.

He said passers-by informed the police and the ambulance was called. The police team rushed the victims to hospital.

The vehicle rammed into a divider after the accident and was damaged.

Dharampur MLA Vinod Sultanpuri also reached the spot to oversee rescue.

