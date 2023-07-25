Himachal floods: Kullu guesthouse owner fined for misbehaving with Delhi couple

Amid reports of fleecing of stranded tourists during the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, a guesthouse owner in Kullu district has been fined ₹10,000 after a probe found he delayed the evacuation of a Delhi-based couple that was unable to settle its bills through digital wallets due to internet disruption.

The young couple, identified as Rishab and Pragya, was among hundreds of tourists stranded in Kullu’s Parvati Valley after heavy rain triggered landslides that wreaked havoc in the region between July 10 and 15. The couple was staying at Kulga village when incessant rain damaged vital roads. With the need for evacuation, the couple, like many others, found themselves unable to settle their bills through digital wallets as the downpour had caused disruption in network connectivity, rendering most mobile towers dysfunctional.

As the evacuations began, the guesthouse owner, rather than extending a helping hand to the distressed couple, insisted on immediate payment. He even seized the woman’s earrings and other belongings, demanding the bill be cleared. Distraught and humiliated by such behaviour, the couple lodged a complaint with the local authorities. Pragya’s father, Indu Prakash Singh, took matters into his hands and registered a complaint with Kullu deputy commssioner Ashutosh Garg, seeking action against the guesthouse owner for “insulting behaviour during a crisis”.

Garg asked tourism officers to investigate the matter. Following a comprehensive inquiry, the tourism department fined the guesthouse owner ₹10,000 for his misconduct. Despite the owner’s efforts to defend himself, the final settlement of the bill amounted to ₹12,000. He retaliated by accusing the couple of causing a ruckus in the hotel, but the evidence proved otherwise.

The administration carried out undercover operations to ensure hotels were not overcharging or taking advantage of tourists.

Kullu sub divisional magistrate Vikas Shukla said that he had acted as a decoy customer to ensure hotel owners comply with fair practices.

During the crisis, the state government sought assistance from the army, air force, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the stranded tourists, including 475 foreign nationals, scattered across Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts, all of which suffered extensive damage due to the rain.

