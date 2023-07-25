Himachal monsoon: Flash flood in Kullu’s Gadsa valley damages houses, vehicles

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst wreaked havoc in Gadsa valley of Kullu district on Tuesday. The overflowing Gadsa nullah damaged more than a dozen houses, vehicles and farm land. A portion of the road swept away by the Gadsa Nullah in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh after a clouburst triggered a flash flood on Tuesday morning. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Two bridges and stretches of the road were swept away, snapping the road link to several villages.

So far, no loss of life has been reported in the incident, said Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

He said five houses have been damaged completely and 15 partially.

“Emergency teams have been rushed to the spot,” the DC said.

A flash flood was also reported from Machhetar village in Holi tehsil of Chamba district.

The meteorological office has issued a fresh weather warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh with no respite for five days.

Residents taking a look at what remains of the road to their village in Gadsa Valley of Kullu district on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Shimla-based weather office director Surender Paul said an orange alert for heavy rains and thunderstorm has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Paul said the state received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with Dharamshala being the wettest place, recording 80.2mm of rainfall, Palampur 50.6mm, Jogindernagar 26mm and Sarahan 25mm. Kangra got 15.5mm of rainfall, Chamba 12mm and Bharmaur 10.8mm.

More than 600 roads, including four national highways, are still blocked, while 359 electricity transformers and 324 water supply schemes remain affected. Sixty-seven landslides and 48 flash floods have been reported in the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

As many as 164 people have died in rain-related incidents, while the state government has estimated the loss to property at ₹5,269.83 crore. The Himachal Pradesh public works department has pegged its loss at ₹1,666.58 crore, state electricity board at ₹1,482.72 crore and jal shakti vibhag ₹1,475.59 crore.