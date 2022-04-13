Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Fresh war of words erupts between BJP & AAP
chandigarh news

Himachal: Fresh war of words erupts between BJP & AAP

BJP’s HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said AAP leaders are deserting the party due to confusion as they have no state unit; AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma countered by saying that the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal has scared the BJP, which is now trying to poach their leaders
Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh had on Monday inducted former AAP leader DK Tyagi into the party fold in New Delhi. Former AAP Himachal Pradesh president Anoop Kesari is also seen. (PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:27 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

A fresh war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following a string of defections that compelled the latter to dissolve its Himachal Pradesh unit.

BJP’s HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said, “With leaders joining the BJP one after another, AAP’s image is completely shattered. AAP leaders are deserting the party due to confusion that they have no state unit. Strength of any party lies in its organisational structure, which has been dissolved by the AAP in HP. The party has lost its credibility among the electorate.”

He said the AAP tried to create a hype in Himachal by holding a roadshow, but it turned out to be a flop show. “The AAP befooled people in Punjab, where it made a lot of unreasonable promises. Now, when the public is confronting them, the legislators have no answers,” he added.

“Whatever they have done in Punjab will not be replicated in Himachal,” Khanna said while patting the back of Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur

RELATED STORIES

However, AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday said in a statement that the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal has scared the BJP, which is now trying to poach their leaders.

Sharma said the AAP was the organisation of dedicated volunteers and those with some “hidden agenda” had no place in the party.

“The people who recently left the party were ordinary workers. They were not known faces and their departure doesn’t affect the AAP’s prospects in Himachal,” he added.

In fact, he said, it would benefit the party as the turncoats have been exposed at the initial stage.

Sharma, who himself had left the BJP to join the AAP, said the discussion of the common man in the politics of the state has intensified after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Mandi.

“All sections of the society, whether it is the youth, women, employees or the common man, are discussing a third alternative and believe that a change is possible,” he added.

“The Mandi roadshow has also made it clear this time that the AAP would be a formidable force in Himachal politics and the main contest will be between the BJP and the AAP,” Sharma said, adding that the BJP was so afraid of the AAP that it started putting nameplates outside the houses of its workers so that they couldn’t leave the party.

“Had they worked in the last five years, the BJP leaders would not have needed to resort to such tactics to keep its flock together,” he added.

Sharma, meanwhile, also claimed that telephones of his party colleagues were being tapped by the BJP, which was disappointed after his party’s roadshow in Mandi. He, however, did not substantiate the allegation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Bisht

Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP