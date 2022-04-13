Himachal: Fresh war of words erupts between BJP & AAP

A fresh war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following a string of defections that compelled the latter to dissolve its Himachal Pradesh unit.

BJP’s HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said, “With leaders joining the BJP one after another, AAP’s image is completely shattered. AAP leaders are deserting the party due to confusion that they have no state unit. Strength of any party lies in its organisational structure, which has been dissolved by the AAP in HP. The party has lost its credibility among the electorate.”

He said the AAP tried to create a hype in Himachal by holding a roadshow, but it turned out to be a flop show. “The AAP befooled people in Punjab, where it made a lot of unreasonable promises. Now, when the public is confronting them, the legislators have no answers,” he added.

“Whatever they have done in Punjab will not be replicated in Himachal,” Khanna said while patting the back of Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur

However, AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday said in a statement that the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal has scared the BJP, which is now trying to poach their leaders.

Sharma said the AAP was the organisation of dedicated volunteers and those with some “hidden agenda” had no place in the party.

“The people who recently left the party were ordinary workers. They were not known faces and their departure doesn’t affect the AAP’s prospects in Himachal,” he added.

In fact, he said, it would benefit the party as the turncoats have been exposed at the initial stage.

Sharma, who himself had left the BJP to join the AAP, said the discussion of the common man in the politics of the state has intensified after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Mandi.

“All sections of the society, whether it is the youth, women, employees or the common man, are discussing a third alternative and believe that a change is possible,” he added.

“The Mandi roadshow has also made it clear this time that the AAP would be a formidable force in Himachal politics and the main contest will be between the BJP and the AAP,” Sharma said, adding that the BJP was so afraid of the AAP that it started putting nameplates outside the houses of its workers so that they couldn’t leave the party.

“Had they worked in the last five years, the BJP leaders would not have needed to resort to such tactics to keep its flock together,” he added.

Sharma, meanwhile, also claimed that telephones of his party colleagues were being tapped by the BJP, which was disappointed after his party’s roadshow in Mandi. He, however, did not substantiate the allegation.

