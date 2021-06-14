Himachal gets 1.17 lakh doses, vaccination drive for 18-45 group resumes today

Vaccination of people in age group of 18-45 years will resume on Monday in Himachal Pradesh as the hill state has received new batch of 1,17,830 doses.

The state-procured doses of Covishield were slated for phased delivery on June 16, 26 and July 2. However, the Centre later decided to deliver the full batch on a single day.

The consignment was received on Saturday. Director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said the vaccine is to be utilised by June 21 and hence the vaccination of 18-45 age group will be carried out throughout the week.

Vaccination sessions would be held on June 14-18 and a mop up round will be held on June 19 for the left out doses.

“The state plans to use all the vaccine which has been procured by June 19 as the Centre’s new policy of free vaccination for all shall be applicable from June 21 onwards,” he said.

In total, around 1,706 sessions are expected for the 18-45 years of age group in the coming week and 1.7 lakh persons would likely be given the shot in this age group.

For proper implementation, district authorities have been directed to publish sessions in on-site registration mode/facilitated cohort mobilisation mode in tribal/hard areas. In other areas sessions will be booked online.

Slots would be published one day prior to the vaccination to the sessions. For June 14, session day slots have already been booked. Each session would have 100 slots.

The vaccination of the other prioritised age groups will be avoided on the same date and site, to avoid confusion. However, districts can plan sessions for 45 years and above age group/prioritised groups with centre allocated vaccine at sites where vaccination of 18-45 age group is not planned.

Vaccination of 18-44 age group started in Himachal on May 19. However, the drive was put on hold in June due to the shortage of doses for the particular age group.

The hill state has vaccinated more than 25.16 lakh people — 34% of the total population. Of these, 4.38 lakh people have been given second jab as well. Over 3.21 lakh people of age group 18-45 years have received the first shot.

At 189, Himachal logs lowest Covid cases since March

Himachal Pradesh recorded 189 fresh infections on Sunday — lowest since March 21 when 141 cases were reported in the state, taking the state’s Covid caseload to 1,98,550.

The death toll mounted to 3,375 after seven patients succumbed to the contagion — also, the lowest number of fatalities in over two months.

Meanwhile, =71 infections were reported in Kangra, 30 in Shimla, 27 in Una, as many in Mandi, 23 in Chamba, 16 in Solan, 15 in Bilaspur, 14 in Sirmaur, seven in Hamirpur, five in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kullu.

No infection was reported in Kinnaur. Five fatalities were reported in Kangra and one each in Hamirpur and Mandi.

The overall recoveries stood at 1,90,377 after 855 people recuperated while the active cases whittled down to 4,777.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,213 infections, followed by Mandi with 26,630 cases and Shimla with 24,703 cases. Solan has 22,050 cases, Sirmaur 15,134, Hamirpur 14,093 , Una 13,095, Bilaspur 12,429, Chamba 10,709 , Kullu 8,667, Kinnaur 3,155 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,672 cases.