Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Himachal government deceiving people of state: Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 22, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Tandon said that during the elections, the Congress party had pledged that every woman of Himachal Pradesh will be given ₹1,500 per month but it has not been fulfilled yet, the Congress party believes in deception from resolution

Taking a jibe at the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon said that it is deceiving people of the state by failing to fulfil poll promises.

BJP Himachal co-incharge Sanjay Tandon (File)
Tandon, was the keynote speaker at a professional meet organised by BJP on Saturday. He said that during the elections, the Congress party had pledged that every woman of Himachal Pradesh will be given 1,500 per month but it has not been fulfilled yet, the Congress party believes in deception from resolution.

He said, “Sankalp se Siddhi is not just a phrase but a true resolution which has been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Addressing the program, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said, “Today, PM Modi has responded to terrorism at every level. Operation Sindoor is a living example of this.”

BJP state media incharge Karan Nanda said an exhibition was organised by the BJP state on the Ridge ground, which has a complete description of the achievements of the central government in 11 years and this exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday.

