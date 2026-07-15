Himachal governor calls for strengthening higher education

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to strengthen academic excellence and research activities in universities through collective commitment and institutional innovation.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta along with public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh during a tree plantation drive at Jutogh Cantonment, in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

He was presiding over the 36th Meeting of the Himachal Pradesh University Court in Shimla.

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Prior to the meeting, he inaugurated the university’s newly established Digital Studio/Mooc Recording Studio.

Addressing the members of the University Court, Gupta described HPU as a premier institution of higher learning and research, serving not only the state but also the nation. He emphasised that the university must continuously enhance the quality of education and research to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Calling for greater institutional accountability, Gupta directed that meetings of the University Court should be held regularly, preferably once every three months. He also stressed the need to clear all pending audit paras at the earliest to strengthen financial discipline and governance.

Gupta also participated in a plantation drive at Jutogh Cantonment near Shimla along with public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh and stressed the need for sustained efforts to protect the environment in the face of global warming and climate change.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after planting saplings at the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in the cantonment area, governor said the impacts of climate change and global warming have become increasingly visible over the past few years, including in Himachal Pradesh, making environmental conservation a shared responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters after planting saplings at the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in the cantonment area, governor said the impacts of climate change and global warming have become increasingly visible over the past few years, including in Himachal Pradesh, making environmental conservation a shared responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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“The way climate change and global warming are affecting the world, we have witnessed their consequences in Himachal Pradesh over the last few years as well. Therefore, it is essential that we continue working consistently to protect our environment. This should not be confined to a single day.”