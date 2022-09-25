Himachal governor flags off 3rd Half Marathon-2022 in Delhi

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the national president of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), flagged off the 3rd Half Marathon, 2022, jointly organised by the Youth Hostels Association of India and the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board – Department of Personal and Training, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor congratulated the participants for showing their determination to participate in the event despite challenging weather conditions during the last few days and added that in events like this, everybody is the winner. He said that physical fitness plays a vital role in maintaining stable health.

Union minister for sports and youth affairs Anurag Singh Thakur underlined the importance of physical fitness in day-to-day life and added that society is becoming more aware of the importance of physical fitness. He expressed happiness that people from all age groups participated in the event.

Rupesh Pandey, CEO, Youth Hostels Association of India, welcomed the governor and other dignitaries on the occasion.

The governor gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the 21-km, 10-km and 5-km run in male and female categories. About 2,000 persons participated in the run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmi Chaudhry, president, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, Venkat Narayan, national chairman, Youth Hostels Association of India, and the representatives of YHAI were present on the occasion.