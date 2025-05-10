Himachal governor reviews state’s preparedness amid India-Pakistan conflict

As tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, Himachal Pradesh governor Pratap Shukla on Friday held a comprehensive review of the state’s preparedness. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets state governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)

A meeting was convened at the Raj Bhavan to assess the evolving security scenario and the governor directed all agencies concerned to remain vigilant and fully prepared, a statement issued here said.

The governor emphasised heightened vigilance in border areas, particularly in regions like Indora and Nurpur adjoining Pathankot, and instructed strict surveillance be maintained against anti-social elements and public advisories be issued to ensure community vigilance in accordance with the guidelines of Government of India.

He urged citizens to remain calm, avoid rumours, and follow official advisories. He also instructed that disaster management and essential services be streamlined to handle any potential emergency effectively.

He also lauded the message of “Operation Sindoor”, calling it historic, and commended the Indian armed forces for neutralising Pakistan-backed terror outfits. He cautioned that Pakistan, in a state of frustration, could resort to misadventures, for which the state must remain fully prepared.

During the meeting, chief secretary Prabodh Saxsena informed the governor that Pakistani individuals on short-term visas have already been deported and the security of Kashmiri residents in the state has been ensured.