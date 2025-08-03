Himachal: Governor visits disaster-affected areas in Mandi; assures all possible support

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday visited the disaster-affected areas to assess the situation on the ground and express solidarity with the affected families on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla interact with flood victims in Mandi on Saturday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The governor visited Tungal Colony near Jail Road and interacted with the disaster-hit families. Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and property, he assured the families that all possible support would be extended by the administration.

Shukla said that both the state and the central governments are working in close coordination to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction in the affected regions. He emphasised the commitment of the government to provide shelter, food, medical aid, and other essential services to the victims without delay.

“The people of Himachal have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The administration is working with urgency and dedication to provide relief and restore normalcy,” said the governor.

Governor calls for lifestyle change to prevent disaster losses

Shukla emphasized the urgent need for behavioural and lifestyle change in the wake of recurring natural disasters in the region.

“The kind of damage we are witnessing will continue unless people adapt their way of life. If we don’t bring change, the losses will be far greater. I have already discussed with the Prime Minister and people of the state will have to change their lifestyle in the hills,” said Shukla, while speaking to the media after flagging off three vehicles carrying essential relief material from Raj Bhavan to the flood-affected districts of Mandi and Kullu. The consignments, sent via the State Red Cross Society, include tents, blankets, tarpaulins, sanitary items, food supplies, and other daily-use goods meant to aid over 1,200 families impacted by recent floods and landslides.

“I believe the concern (referring to Supreme Court observations) is valid. Everyone should think seriously about it. If we don’t change how we live, the destruction will only increase.” he said.