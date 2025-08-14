Himachal govt has taken strict action against drug abuse: Health minister

Health and family welfare, social justice and empowerment minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil administered oath under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan against drug abuse and illegal trafficking on Wednesday. Health and family welfare, social justice and empowerment minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil (File)

During the programme, he administered the oath to 96 National Service Scheme Volunteers, National Cadet Corps and Scouts & Guides from Government Degree College Kotshhera, 20 students from Government Degree College Sanjauli, 13 students from Himachal Pradesh University’s Department of Social Works, along with secretariat officials, members of Gyan-Vigyan Samiti, office-bearers of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and officials of the social justice and empowerment department, to make their district, state and country drug-free.

The Drug-Free India Campaign was launched by the Government of India five years ago to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and has played a significant role in building a drug-free society. Last year over 5.75 lakh people were made aware of the dangers of drugs under the National Drug Prevention Campaign in the state. Awareness activities were carried out in 5,660 villages and 4,332 educational institutions, targeting adolescents, youth, women and the general public.

Shandil said, “State government has taken strict action against drugs. Two bills have been passed recently in the Assembly against drug abuse and related crime. These bills include provisions for death penalty, life imprisonment, fines up to ₹10 lakh, confiscation of property, rehabilitation, preventive education and livelihood support. Under the PIT NDPS Act, Himachal Pradesh Police has seized illegal property worth ₹42 crore, identified the property of 70 traffickers and detained 44 notorious drug peddlers.”

The campaign is being actively run at the panchayat level to identify smugglers and consumers. A special task force has been formed to focus on anti-drug operations and 13 police stations have been notified for the same.

Dr Shandil said that a 100-bed, fully equipped, modern de-addiction centre would be set up at Kotla Barog in district Sirmaur, with ₹5.34 crore already approved. The Directorate of ESOMSA is working with NITI Aayog, the National Dependence Treatment Centre at AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh to prepare a detailed state action plan for drug prevention.

He said that de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are already operational in the state - four for men in Kullu, Una, Hamirpur and Kangra districts, and one for women run by the Red Cross Society in district Kullu.