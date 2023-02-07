Himachal govt looking to boost Kangra as religious tourism hub: CM Sukhu

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government would promote religious tourism in the state and develop Kangra as the tourism capital of Himachal.

Sukhu was speaking, after he, along with his wife Kamlesh Thakur, paid obeisance at Jawalamukhi temple, a famous Hindu shrine and shaktipeetha in Kangra.

The CM was accorded a rousing reception by the public at various places en-route Jwalamukhi from Nadaun. Besides listening to the grievances of people, he also interacted with mediapersons.

Sukhu said that besides strengthening the existing infrastructure, creating more parking spaces and ensuring basic amenities are in place, the state government is also taking steps to improve air-connectivity to attract high-end and international tourists to the state. Helipads, ropeways, promoting water sports activities, aero sports, religious tourism etc are also being built.

Water sports activities will soon be started in Pong dam reservoir besides, which state government is mulling to set up a golf course, and a zoo at Dehra in Kangra.