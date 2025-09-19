Himachal govt offers interest subsidy of 3-5% for establishing, upgrading home stays

To promote tourism and create self-employment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has approved the launch of “Chief Minister Tourism Startup Scheme in Hospitality Industry”. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, the spokesperson of the state government said that homestays play a vital role in attracting tourists by offering affordable alternatives to expensive hotels while encouraging longer stays in rural areas. (File)

Under this scheme, the state government will provide financial relief on loans taken for establishing new tourism units, such as homestays, as well as for the expansion and upgradation of existing units. The government will extend an interest subsidy of 3% in urban areas, 4% in rural areas, and 5% in tribal areas on loans up to ₹2 crore, for a maximum period of three years from the date of loan disbursement. This facility will be available only to bonafide Himachalis.

The government spokesperson added that the scheme will significantly boost urban, rural and offbeat tourism, while also formalising the homestay economy through startups and improving quality standards in hospitality ventures. “Himachal Pradesh, with its clean environment, rivers, forests, sacred shrines, and picturesque valleys, continues to be a bewitching destination for visitors. The tourism and hospitality sector contributes 7.78% to the State’s Gross Domestic Product (Economic Survey 2024-25). This scheme reflects the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism by engaging private entrepreneurs in developing tourism infrastructure without disturbing the ecological balance,” the spokesperson said.