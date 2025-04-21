Himachal govt rebuts Nadda’s claims on Medical Device Park

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of scrapping the Medical Device Park project, the state government has rebutted the claims terming them “baseless and beyond facts”. Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANII)

Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to the chief minister, on Monday said that the state government is actively expediting the construction of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh in Solan district. “The Congress government has never compromised with the interests of the state. Unlike the previous BJP government, which acted out of personal interests in several projects including the Medical Device Park, the current state government has prioritised the protection of public resources,” he said.

Responding to Nadda’s allegation that the Sukhu government returned the central funds and shelved the project, Chauhan admitted that ₹25 crore had been returned along with interest, adding that the move was a strategic decision made in the best interests of the state.

Chauhan said that the Centre had offered ₹100 crore for the project but with conditions that would have adversely affected the state’s resources. “Accepting the Centre’s terms would have meant allocating 300 acres of industrial land to entrepreneurs at a nominal rate of ₹1 per square meter — effectively transferring land worth nearly ₹500 crore for just ₹12 lakh,” Chauhan said, adding that such a deal was not in line with the state’s priorities.

“The state government is now independently undertaking the ₹300-crore project through its own funding. Currently, infrastructure work worth ₹130 crore is underway. Water supply is nearing completion, electrification is progressing, and road and site development are ongoing,” he said, adding that world-class facilities will be created to attract investors.

Chauhan also criticised Nadda for making misleading claims on the Medical Device Park project, especially without proper facts or understanding. “He has held powerful positions at the Centre and the BJP for over a decade which is a matter of pride as very few individuals from the small hilly regions attain such stature. However, it’s disappointing that no significant project can be credited to him for Himachal. He should refrain from indulging in petty politics aimed at degrading the Congress and misleading the public on the Medical Device Park project,” Chauhan said.

Calling for dignified political discourse, Chauhan urged Nadda to avoid petty politics and instead use his influence to support critical issues affecting the state — such as the stalled (Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority) project funds, hydropower revenue share and the restoration of the old pension scheme.

“Himachal received ₹10,600 crore as tax devolution in 2024-25, along with revenue deficit and disaster preparedness grants. These are not favors but rightful entitlements. As a Union minister, Nadda should focus on initiating more development projects and strengthening the state’s economy,” Chauhan said