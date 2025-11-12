With the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government is set to complete its three years in office, a state-level programme event will be organised in Mandi on December 11 to mark the day. Himachal govt’s to hold third anniv event in Mandi

A high-powered committee has been constituted to finalise the venue for the event comprising of revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani and Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared this information while presiding over a meeting to review the preparations for the event on Wednesday. He directed all departments to ensure that every arrangement is completed within the stipulated time frame.

He said that the event will prominently showcase the positive transformation achieved through “Vyavstha Parivartan” (Systemic Changes) initiatives by the present state government during the past three years.

A Coffee Table Book highlighting the government’s achievements and reforms across departments will also be released on this occasion, he stated. Principal advisor to the chief minister, Ram Subhag Singh has been designated as the coordinator for gathering the information.

Sukhu added that the state government has undertaken significant reforms in education, health and the rural economy, benefiting people across the state. Signs of improvement are visible in the state’s economy, with a steady increase in revenue generation.

The CM also directed officers to prepare a two-year roadmap to accelerate developmental activities and to ensure the implementation of the government’s priorities at the grassroots level. He emphasised the need to deliver more services at citizen’s door-steps, enhance digitalization and strengthen good governance across all departments.