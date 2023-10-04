Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the government was seeking legal opinion in the matter related to the services of outsourced health workers, who were recruited during the Covid-19 pandemic. Himachal govt seeking legal opinion in matter of outsourced employees: CM Sukhu

He said that the government will consider their adjustments after getting the legal opinion. The Sukhu-led state government is facing criticism over the dismissal of services of Covid warriors, whose services were hired during the pandemic.

He said that the previous government had recruited these outsourced employees but made no policy for them. The chief minister said that the government will work within the ambit of law.

A total of 1,844 outsourced employees recruited during the pandemic and posted in hospitals and health departments were removed from their jobs on September 30.

Apart from this, services of 34 security personnel from IGMC have also been terminated.

The chief minister said that gram sabhas will be called again in those panchayats where the quorum of gram sabhas was not completed on Monday. Remember that on one hand, there have been problems in panchayats due to lack of quorum in gram sabhas and on the other hand, due to the strike of zilla parishad cadre employees these days, the work in panchayats is also being affected.

