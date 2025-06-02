Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal govt to develop 77 new eco-tourism sites across state

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 02, 2025 05:32 AM IST

This is expected to bring in ₹200 crore in revenue in the next five years, state government officials said

Himachal Pradesh government has launched a new eco-tourism policy to develop 77 eco-tourism sites in different forest circles across the state.

Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment. (HT representative)
Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment. (HT representative)

This is expected to bring in 200 crore in revenue in the next five years, state government officials said. The goal is to attract tourists in a way that protects nature, creates local jobs and helps the economy grow in a clean and sustainable manner.

Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment. The Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 of Himachal has been specially made to support this idea, keeping both tourism and nature safe. Under the new policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts of the state, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Reckong Peo.

Out of these, eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites: Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu and Kasol in Parvati Valley. The rest of the sites are being developed in phases. Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails.

Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to take care of these projects. Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. So far, more than 70 guides and 135 multi-purpose workers (MPWs) have been trained by HPECOSOC (Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society). This is also helping people get jobs and also encouraging them to take care of nature, said the spokesperson.

To make travel and bookings easier for tourists, the government has made these services available online. Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can now be booked through the HPECOSOC website. A trekking management system has also been introduced. More than 245 trekking routes have been marked and listed based on difficulty levels. A mobile app is also being made to guide tourists better.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal govt to develop 77 new eco-tourism sites across state
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On