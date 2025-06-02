Himachal govt to develop 77 new eco-tourism sites across state

Himachal Pradesh government has launched a new eco-tourism policy to develop 77 eco-tourism sites in different forest circles across the state. Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment. (HT representative)

This is expected to bring in ₹200 crore in revenue in the next five years, state government officials said. The goal is to attract tourists in a way that protects nature, creates local jobs and helps the economy grow in a clean and sustainable manner.

Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment. The Eco-Tourism Policy 2024 of Himachal has been specially made to support this idea, keeping both tourism and nature safe. Under the new policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts of the state, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Reckong Peo.

Out of these, eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites: Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu and Kasol in Parvati Valley. The rest of the sites are being developed in phases. Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails.

Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to take care of these projects. Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. So far, more than 70 guides and 135 multi-purpose workers (MPWs) have been trained by HPECOSOC (Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society). This is also helping people get jobs and also encouraging them to take care of nature, said the spokesperson.

To make travel and bookings easier for tourists, the government has made these services available online. Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can now be booked through the HPECOSOC website. A trekking management system has also been introduced. More than 245 trekking routes have been marked and listed based on difficulty levels. A mobile app is also being made to guide tourists better.