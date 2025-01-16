Himachal govt to set up STF to combat drug abuse, crime: CM

letterschd@hindustantimes.com Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The STF will be equipped with a dedicated commando force, with personnel undergoing specialised training on anti-narcotics and organized crime in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau.” (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the state government to set up a special task force (STF) to combat drug abuse and organised crime in the state.

The STF will be led by the additional director general of police (ADGP) or inspector general of police (IGP) to combat drug abuse and dismantle organised crime networks.

“This initiative aims to make the state drug-free and foster a healthy and civilised society,” said Sukhu, adding that drug abuse has become a global challenge requiring stringent measures. He said, “The state government has enacted laws to curb this menace including provisions for confiscating the properties of offenders involved in drug trafficking.”

Talking of the composition of STF, Sukhu said, “The STF will be equipped with a dedicated commando force, with personnel undergoing specialised training on anti-narcotics and organized crime in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau.”

He added, “Half of the STF personnel will be recruited specifically for this purpose, while the remaining staff will be drawn from the existing Police Department.”

The STF will independently register and investigate cases through STF police stations or in collaboration with local police and special units at the range, district, or subdivision level. It will also monitor the activities of de-addiction centres to prevent their misuse.

To strengthen its operations, the STF will operate across three zones headed by superintendents of police in Dharamshala, Parwanoo and Mandi, with its headquarters in Shimla. The task force will submit fortnightly progress reports to the Government, which will review its actions and strategies as needed.

STF’s primary objectives would include disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks, taking action against drug kingpins and organised gangs, and strengthening intelligence gathering through faster forensic protocols. The task force will conduct coordinated raids, seize illicit assets linked to the drug trade, and implement preventive detention of habitual offenders.