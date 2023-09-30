In a significant policy shift, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has amended the guidelines pertaining to the extension and remuneration of teachers honoured with national and state teacher awards. Himachal govt tweaks extension policy for award-winning teachers (Representational pic)

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh-led government had drawn a policy that teachers honoured with national and state teacher awards were entitled to full salary during their extension period.

However, in the revised guidelines issued by the Sukhu government recently, teachers who have received these prestigious awards will still be eligible for an extension, but they will no longer receive their full salary.

The new salary structure stipulates that Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs), Centre Head Teachers (CHTs), Classical and Vernacular (C&V) teachers, and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹20,000.

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and headmasters will be entitled to ₹25,000 per month. Additionally, school principals will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹30,000.

One notable addition in the revised guidelines is the provision that allows the government to post an awarded teacher in any school within the state if they apply for an extension. Previously, extensions were granted only within the teacher’s current school.

The government has now made it mandatory for teachers to submit their applications for extension six months before their retirement date to streamline the process and ensure timely decisions regarding extensions. However, there was no such condition in the previous policy this alteration aims.

Now the government has also introduced cash rewards for teachers who choose not to seek an extension. National awardees who opt not to extend their service will receive a cash prize of ₹60,000, while state awardees will receive ₹40,000. However, teachers who do apply for an extension will not be eligible for this prize money.

Prior to the Virbhadra regime, Prem Kumar Dhumal-led Bharatiya Janata Party government too had decided to discontinue extensions for awarded teachers. This policy change is stirring controversy among educators and has left them pondering about the future of teaching in Himachal Pradesh.

“Steps have been taken on the directions of the court. Whatever we decided is to improve the quality of education,” education minister Rohit Thakur said.

Every year, the Himachal Pradesh government bestows the State Teacher Award upon 14 to 16 teachers who display exceptional dedication and innovation in their teaching roles. Additionally, the Central government honours one or two teachers from the state with the National Teacher Award on September 5. In the past, most of these awardee teachers have been granted extensions.

However, the revised guidelines have cast uncertainty over the continuation of this practice.

In response to the government’s decision, teachers across the state have expressed their concerns. Some argue that the reduction in salary during the extension period could deter educators from seeking these prestigious awards in the future. It has left them concerned about their financial well-being during the extension period.

Others are worried that the provision allowing for placement in any school within the state could disrupt their established teaching environments.

