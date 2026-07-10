OpenAI rolls out GPT Live to make ChatGPT Voice conversations feel more natural

OpenAI has introduced GPT Live, a new voice model that powers ChatGPT Voice with more natural conversations, smarter responses, live translation, and better interruption handling. The feature is rolling out globally and will become the default voice experience for ChatGPT users. GPT Live makes ChatGPT Voice feel more natural and responsive. (OpenAI) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

OpenAI has announced GPT Live, its latest voice model designed to make conversations with ChatGPT feel more natural and human. The company says the new model is built on research advances that allow it to listen and speak at the same time, making interactions smoother than previous voice models.

GPT Live is rolling out globally starting today and will become the default model for ChatGPT Voice across web and mobile platforms.

What is GPT Live? Unlike earlier voice models that waited for users to finish speaking before responding, GPT Live uses a full duplex architecture that allows simultaneous listening and speaking. This improves the flow of conversations by enabling more natural timing, smoother back and forth interactions, and better handling of interruptions.

OpenAI also says the model can hand over complex tasks such as web searches or deeper reasoning to its latest frontier AI model in the background. Once the task is completed, the response is seamlessly returned to the ongoing voice conversation.

How is it different? The new voice experience aims to make ChatGPT more useful for everyday conversations. GPT Live can better understand natural pauses without interrupting users and is more effective at filtering background noise.

Users will also be able to choose between Instant, Medium, and High reasoning modes depending on the complexity of their query. In addition, GPT Live introduces continuous live translation, making multilingual conversations more fluid.

Another new addition is visual response cards that can appear during voice chats for topics such as weather, sports, stocks, and similar information.