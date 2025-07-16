Himachal health minister visits disaster-hit Dharampur in Mandi

Himachal health minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Tuesday visited Syathi and other nearby disaster affected areas of Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district. Himachal health minister Dhani Ram Shandil (File)

He took stock of the damage caused and reviewed the progress of relief and rehabilitation work along with meeting the disaster victims living in relief camps. He also announced ₹21,000 per family to all the affected families of Syathi village living in the relief camp.

Shandil said that the state government is taking forward the disaster relief and rehabilitation works on priority basis. “The government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹7 lakh for house construction to the families who became homeless in the disaster. Apart from this, ₹5,000 per month will be given as house rent for six months. The state government will also give compensation for the loss of goods and cattle,” he said.

After the landslide in Syathi village of Dharampur area, 61 people have been provided safe shelter in a relief camp. The administration is providing food items, drinking water, first aid, blankets and other essential items to the affected people.

Villagers shifted in view of landslide threat

Residents of Kalang village of sub-tehsil Kataula in Mandi district have been shifted to a safe place in view of possible landslides and other natural disasters, officials said on Tuesday. Additional district magistrate (ADM) Madan Kumar said that in view of the safety of life, the district administration took immediate action and provided 17 tents for temporary stay to all the people of the village.

“An amount of ₹78 lakh has been approved for debris removal and restoration work in the disaster affected areas of the district, out of which an amount of ₹39 lakh has been distributed,” he said.

Rainfall to continue in HP, yellow alert in four districts for today

With the rainfall activity expected to continue in Himachal Pradesh in coming days, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Wednesday.

The weather office has also sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on July 17 in nine districts: Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. A yellow alert has also been sounded in five districts of the state on July 18.

Meanwhile, as many as 199 roads remained blocked in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.