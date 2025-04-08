Himachal: Heatwave warning for 4 districts

Maximum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh have increased over the past day and continue to remain above normal, with further rise expected in the coming days. A tourists in Khoksar of Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, maximum temperatures rose by 2–3°C in the mid-hill areas of the state over the past 24 hours. The IMD has issued a heat wave warning for isolated places in the districts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Solan for Tuesday. Heatwave conditions were reported in Sundernagar and Dharamshala, while Bhuntar experienced a severe heatwave during the same period.

Minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged across the state over the last 24 hours but continued to stay above normal levels.

In the wake of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur on April 8, 9 and 12. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at a few places in the higher reaches of the state on April 10 and 11, while light rainfall is expected in the plains.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected across many parts of the state over the next 3–4 days. However, a drop of 2–3°C is likely in the following 2–3 days. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 2–3°C over the next 2–3 days, followed by a similar drop in temperatures across many parts of the state thereafter.