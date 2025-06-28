Himachal high court rejects apology, ex-MP Sushant, son to face contempt case

Former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Sushant and his son Dhairya Sushant will face criminal contempt as the Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday rejected an “unqualified and unconditional” apology offered by them. The high court had taken a suo motu notice after a video was uploaded on Facebook, levelling allegations against the judicial system. The court reviewed the Hindi and English transcriptions of the video. The Himachal high court has listed the matter for July 16 for framing of charges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We are sorry to say we cannot subscribe to the ‘slap, say sorry and forget’ school of thought in the administration of contempt jurisprudence… Saying sorry does not make the slapper poorer, nor does the cheek which has taken the slap smart less upon the said hypocritical word,” said the division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja while referring to Supreme Court judgements refusing to accept the apology.

“Apology tendered herein is nothing but a paper apology, which in the given facts and circumstances cannot be accepted. Had the respondents been sincere and honest, they they would have made all endeavour to have apologised at the earliest given opportunity. Therefore, the apology cannot be accepted,” the court said in its 21-page order.

“An apology can be accepted in case the conduct for which the apology is given is such that it can be ignored without compromising the dignity of the court, or it is intended to be evidence of real contrition. It should be sincere. Apology cannot be accepted in case it is hollow, more especially, when there is no regret and repentance,” ruled the court while listing the matter for July 16 for framing of charges. Both Rajan and Dhairya have been directed to personally remain present before high court.