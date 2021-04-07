Himachal imposes fresh curbs on gatherings

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced fresh curbs on wedding and funeral ceremonies amid the rising number of daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in HP.

The government has capped the number of people at indoor parties, functions, weddings and funeral rituals at 50 while 200 people will be allowed in any social gathering being held outside.

Swarnim Rath Yatra that was to begin on April 15 has been postponed as well. The CM has directed the health department to enhance the bed capacity at government hospitals and asked to rope in private institutes to make alternative arrangements.

He said there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders, vaccines, PPE kits, masks or hand sanitisers.

“There has been an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and Himachal is no different,” Jai Ram said on the sidelines of a function organised at BJP’s headquarters to mark the party’s foundation day.

No restriction on movement of tourists

Thakur refused to impose any restrictions on the movement of tourists. Health minister Rajeev Saizal, meanwhile, said elections rallies were not responsible for the spread of Covid -19. “Cases are rising as people are reluctant to follow safety norms,” he added.

State logs 428 new infections, five deaths

The Covid-19 caseload in Himachal went past 66,000 on Tuesday after 428 people tested positive for the virus.

The case count has climbed to 66,237 while the death toll mounted to 1,068 after five people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 112 were reported in Kangra, 75 in Mandi, 62 in Solan, 58 in Shimla, 40 in Una, 18 in Hamirpur, 17 in Chamba, 15 in Bilaspur, 10 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

There are 3,740 active cases in the state while recoveries have reached 61,311 after 458 patients recuperated.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 11,235 cases followed by Mandi (10,692) and Kangra (10,099). Solan has 7,873 infections, Kullu 4,619, Una 4,484, Sirmaur 4,105, Hamirpur 3,737, Bilaspur 3,488, Chamba, 3,242, Kinnaur 1,404 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,259.